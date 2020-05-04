22,700 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after buying an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after buying an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

