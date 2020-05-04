14,056 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 778,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

