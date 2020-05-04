10,357 Shares in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.32. Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

