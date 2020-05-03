Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAGKF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $688.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

