Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.44.

ACER opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

