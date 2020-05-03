Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

