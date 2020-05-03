Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires Shares of 19 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.