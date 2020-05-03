Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,492,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.