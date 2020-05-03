Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 524 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 212.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

