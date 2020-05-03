Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,614 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 35.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.55.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

