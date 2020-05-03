Whittier Trust Co. Invests $60,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 253,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 608,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.