Whittier Trust Co. Invests $52,000 in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,354,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 417,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Century Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $713.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

