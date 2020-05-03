Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 661.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

