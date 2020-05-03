Whittier Trust Co. Has $61,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,689 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

