Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,298,000 after buying an additional 364,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,607,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of MOS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.