Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after buying an additional 3,190,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after buying an additional 796,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after buying an additional 793,582 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

XRAY stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

