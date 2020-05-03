Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,048 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 243.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

DHI opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

