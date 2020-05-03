West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFT. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

WFT opened at C$38.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$70.38.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 3.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

