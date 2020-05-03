Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wendys worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Wendys stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.