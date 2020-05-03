Wedbush Comments on Wayfair Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.42) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.44). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

NYSE W opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,112 shares of company stock worth $26,502,362 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $74,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

