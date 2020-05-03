Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water is focused on accelerating organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in growth and productivity initiatives. Differentiated product offerings provide ample opportunities to augment its market position. The company is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing a balanced cash allocation strategy while following its long-term strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. However, increased internal investment and product rationalization costs are likely to hurt Watts Water’s margin expansion in the near term. Material cost inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect its cash flow. Soft economic growth in the Asian markets is further expected to increase Watts Water’s operating costs, thereby eroding its profitability in the days to come.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

