W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,914.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in W W Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in W W Grainger by 566.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of GWW opened at $267.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.81. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.