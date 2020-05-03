W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of GRA opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

