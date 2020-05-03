Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

