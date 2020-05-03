Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE opened at $17.92 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31.

A number of research firms have commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley raised Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

