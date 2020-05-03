Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 26,170,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

