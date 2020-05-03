U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.92. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 6,749,600 shares.

The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.