TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In related news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Raymond James upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

