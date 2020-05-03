Toby Strauss Buys 1,374 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,374 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £2,748 ($3,614.84).
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.