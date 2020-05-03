Toby Strauss Buys 1,374 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,374 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £2,748 ($3,614.84).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 195.95 ($2.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

