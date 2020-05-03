Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28,271.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 484,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 482,586 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

