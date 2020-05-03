Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

TRI stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

