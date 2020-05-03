Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives $80.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

