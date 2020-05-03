Thales’ (THLEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THLEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

