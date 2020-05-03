Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 9,744 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 799.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 658,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 585,275 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 374,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

