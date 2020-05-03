Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 944 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

