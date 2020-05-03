Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 8,390 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

