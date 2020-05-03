Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 18,306 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

