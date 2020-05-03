Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

COO opened at $280.31 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.58. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

