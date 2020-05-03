Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

