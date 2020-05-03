Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

FTNT stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

