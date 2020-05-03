Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,705,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis raised NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

