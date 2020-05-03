Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.35 Million Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

EE stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $57.07 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.39.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

