Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

NYSE TFX opened at $329.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $449,802 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

