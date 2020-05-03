Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 6,758 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Miau bought 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,651 shares worth $666,656. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

