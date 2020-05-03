Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 65,841 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

