Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,348 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

