Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 73.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.