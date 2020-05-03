Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 672 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $2,082,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.