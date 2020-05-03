TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.