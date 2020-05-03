Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $14.88. Tapestry shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 1,931,244 shares changing hands.

The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

